DBS Group Holdings Ltd - ADR (DBSDY) Price Target Increased by 10.22% to 107.26

The average one-year price target for DBS Group Holdings Ltd - ADR (OTC:DBSDY) has been revised to 107.26 / share. This is an increase of 10.22% from the prior estimate of 97.32 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 99.37 to a high of 116.47 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.14% from the latest reported closing price of 103.00 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 59 funds or institutions reporting positions in DBS Group Holdings Ltd - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DBSDY is 1.36%, a decrease of 12.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.18% to 19,071K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
NYVTX - Davis New York Venture Fund holds 7,191K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,330K shares, representing a decrease of 1.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBSDY by 6.70% over the last quarter.
SLASX - SELECTED AMERICAN SHARES INC Class S holds 1,856K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,048K shares, representing a decrease of 10.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBSDY by 14.41% over the last quarter.
RPFGX - Davis Financial Fund holds 1,539K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,645K shares, representing a decrease of 6.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBSDY by 0.41% over the last quarter.
DGFAX - Davis Global Fund holds 1,484K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,539K shares, representing a decrease of 3.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBSDY by 5.59% over the last quarter.
CFIMX - Clipper Funds Trust holds 1,126K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,203K shares, representing a decrease of 6.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBSDY by 10.74% over the last quarter.
Additional reading:
- =============================================================== DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD. THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON As Depositary OWNERS AND HOLDERS OF AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARES Amended and Restated Deposit Agreement Dated as of ___________, 2010
- EMMET, MARVIN & MARTIN, LLP
- THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON Depositary Receipts Division 101 Barclay Street New York, New York 10286
- AMENDMENT NO. 1 TO DEPOSIT AGREEMENT
- Ziegler, Ziegler & Associates LLP Counselors at Law 570 Lexington Avenue, 44th Floor New York, New York 10022 (212) 319-7600 Telecopier (212) 319-7605 November 12, 2009
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.