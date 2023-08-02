DBS Group Holdings Ltd - ADR (DBSDY) Price Target Increased by 10.22% to 107.26

The average one-year price target for DBS Group Holdings Ltd - ADR (OTC:DBSDY) has been revised to 107.26 / share. This is an increase of 10.22% from the prior estimate of 97.32 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 99.37 to a high of 116.47 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.14% from the latest reported closing price of 103.00 / share.

There are 59 funds or institutions reporting positions in DBS Group Holdings Ltd - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DBSDY is 1.36%, a decrease of 12.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.18% to 19,071K shares.

NYVTX - Davis New York Venture Fund holds 7,191K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,330K shares, representing a decrease of 1.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBSDY by 6.70% over the last quarter.

SLASX - SELECTED AMERICAN SHARES INC Class S holds 1,856K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,048K shares, representing a decrease of 10.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBSDY by 14.41% over the last quarter.

RPFGX - Davis Financial Fund holds 1,539K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,645K shares, representing a decrease of 6.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBSDY by 0.41% over the last quarter.

DGFAX - Davis Global Fund holds 1,484K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,539K shares, representing a decrease of 3.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBSDY by 5.59% over the last quarter.

CFIMX - Clipper Funds Trust holds 1,126K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,203K shares, representing a decrease of 6.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBSDY by 10.74% over the last quarter.

