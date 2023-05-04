DBS Group Holdings Ltd - ADR (DBSDY) Declares $1.26 Dividend

DBS Group Holdings Ltd - ADR said on May 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.26 per share ($5.05 annualized). Previously, the company paid $1.25 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $97.20 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.19%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 58 funds or institutions reporting positions in DBS Group Holdings Ltd - ADR. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 7.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DBSDY is 1.56%, a decrease of 17.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.07% to 19,903K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.03% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for DBS Group Holdings Ltd - ADR is 104.03. The forecasts range from a low of 99.28 to a high of $111.24. The average price target represents an increase of 7.03% from its latest reported closing price of 97.20.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for DBS Group Holdings Ltd - ADR is 16,709MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.10.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NYVTX - Davis New York Venture Fund holds 7,330K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,279K shares, representing a decrease of 53.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBSDY by 33.75% over the last quarter.

SLASX - SELECTED AMERICAN SHARES INC Class S holds 2,048K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,303K shares, representing a decrease of 12.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBSDY by 8.33% over the last quarter.

RPFGX - Davis Financial Fund holds 1,645K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,796K shares, representing a decrease of 9.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBSDY by 6.46% over the last quarter.

DGFAX - Davis Global Fund holds 1,539K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,159K shares, representing a decrease of 40.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBSDY by 33.77% over the last quarter.

CFIMX - Clipper Funds Trust holds 1,203K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,233K shares, representing a decrease of 2.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DBSDY by 0.22% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.