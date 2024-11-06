DBS Group Announces $3 Billion Share Buyback

DBS Group Holdings (SG:D05) has released an update.

DBS Group Holdings has launched a SGD 3 billion share buyback program, where shares will be acquired from the open market and subsequently cancelled. This strategic move aims to enhance shareholder value and reflects DBS’s confidence in its market position. The buybacks will be executed based on management’s discretion and prevailing market conditions.

