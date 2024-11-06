News & Insights

Stocks
DBSDF

DBS Group Announces $3 Billion Share Buyback

November 06, 2024 — 07:19 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

DBS Group Holdings (SG:D05) has released an update.

DBS Group Holdings has launched a SGD 3 billion share buyback program, where shares will be acquired from the open market and subsequently cancelled. This strategic move aims to enhance shareholder value and reflects DBS’s confidence in its market position. The buybacks will be executed based on management’s discretion and prevailing market conditions.

For further insights into SG:D05 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DBSDF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.