DBS CEO's 2022 pay up 13% to $11.36 mln after bank's record performance

SINGAPORE, March 9 (Reuters) - Piyush Gupta, the chief executive of Southeast Asia's biggest lender DBS Group DBSM.SI, earned S$15.38 million ($11.36 million) in remuneration in 2022 in a banner year for the bank.

The remuneration was 13.3% jump up from a year earlier and included salary, cash bonus and non-cash benefits, the Singaporean bank's latest annual report released on Thursday shows.

DBS's 2022 profit soared 20% to a record S$8.2 billion with return on equity hitting 15%, surpassing previous records.

($1=1.3544 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga and Yantoultra Ngui: Editing by Neil Fullick)

