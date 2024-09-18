DBS Bank Initiates Coverage of Schlumberger (LSE:0SCL) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 18, 2024, DBS Bank initiated coverage of Schlumberger (LSE:0SCL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 59.08% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Schlumberger is 65.70 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 53.09 GBX to a high of 77.06 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 59.08% from its latest reported closing price of 41.30 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Schlumberger is 36,765MM, an increase of 4.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,515 funds or institutions reporting positions in Schlumberger. This is an decrease of 83 owner(s) or 3.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0SCL is 0.41%, an increase of 6.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.75% to 1,391,380K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 103,945K shares representing 7.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 88,951K shares , representing an increase of 14.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0SCL by 0.89% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 66,589K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 85,986K shares , representing a decrease of 29.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0SCL by 34.92% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 45,130K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,034K shares , representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0SCL by 16.12% over the last quarter.

XLE - The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 37,866K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,098K shares , representing an increase of 9.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0SCL by 0.22% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 36,685K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,973K shares , representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0SCL by 16.90% over the last quarter.

