DBS agrees to buy Citi's Taiwan retail business

SINGAPORE, Jan 28 (Reuters) - DBS Group DBSM.SI, Southeast Asia's largest bank, has agreed to buy Citigroup's C.N consumer business in Taiwan.

Total purchase consideration will be based on net assets of Citibank's Taiwan consumer banking business at completion plus a premium of S$956 million ($706.79 million), DBS said on Friday.

($1 = 1.3526 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga and Indranil Sarkar; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

