US Markets
C

DBS agrees to buy Citi's Taiwan retail business

Contributors
Anshuman Daga Reuters
Indranil Sarkar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Edgar Su

DBS Group, Southeast Asia's largest bank, has agreed to buy Citigroup's consumer business in Taiwan.

SINGAPORE, Jan 28 (Reuters) - DBS Group DBSM.SI, Southeast Asia's largest bank, has agreed to buy Citigroup's C.N consumer business in Taiwan.

Total purchase consideration will be based on net assets of Citibank's Taiwan consumer banking business at completion plus a premium of S$956 million ($706.79 million), DBS said on Friday.

($1 = 1.3526 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga and Indranil Sarkar; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((anshuman.daga@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

C

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular