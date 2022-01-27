DBS agrees to acquire Citi's Taiwan retail business

Adds details of transaction, background

SINGAPORE, Jan 28 (Reuters) - DBS Group DBSM.SI, Southeast Asia's largest bank, said on Friday it has agreed to buy Citigroup's C.N consumer business in Taiwan, via a transfer of assets and liabilities and will take over the 3,500 staff employed in the retail arm.

DBS said it will pay cash for the net assets of Citi Consumer Taiwan plus a premium of S$956 million ($706.79 million).

The transaction comes after Citi announced last year that it would exit retail operations in 10 markets in Asia as it refocuses on its more lucrative institutional and wealth management businesses.

Citing sources, Reuters had reported late on Thursday that DBS would announce the purchase of Citi's Taiwanese retail assets in a few hours.

Earlier this month, Citi struck a deal to sell its consumer business in four Southeast Asian markets to United Overseas Bank UOBH.SI for about S$5 billion.

($1 = 1.3526 Singapore dollars)

