DBRG Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of DigitalBridge Group Inc (Symbol: DBRG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $13.26, changing hands as high as $14.06 per share. DigitalBridge Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 8.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DBRG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DBRG's low point in its 52 week range is $9.99 per share, with $23.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.91.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.