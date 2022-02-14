DBRG Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of DigitalBridge Group Inc (Symbol: DBRG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $7.25, changing hands as low as $6.91 per share. DigitalBridge Group Inc shares are currently trading off about 7.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DBRG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DBRG's low point in its 52 week range is $5.22 per share, with $8.695 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.96.

