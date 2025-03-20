$DBI stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$DBI stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $4,204,730 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $DBI:
$DBI Insider Trading Activity
$DBI insiders have traded $DBI stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DBI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- HOUSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC STONE has made 3 purchases buying 750,000 shares for an estimated $4,228,485 and 0 sales.
- 1 INVESTMENTS, LLC FUND has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 250,000 shares for an estimated $1,348,586.
- MARK HALEY (SVP, Controller and PAO) sold 25,787 shares for an estimated $155,624
$DBI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 58 institutional investors add shares of $DBI stock to their portfolio, and 152 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- J. GOLDMAN & CO LP removed 1,433,108 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $10,576,337
- GOODMAN FINANCIAL CORP removed 1,348,992 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,203,617
- FUND 1 INVESTMENTS, LLC added 1,307,453 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,981,799
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 1,056,959 shares (-64.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,644,161
- STONE HOUSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,000,000 shares (+25.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,340,000
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 989,927 shares (+596.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,286,210
- HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 725,530 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $5,354,411
