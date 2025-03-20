$DBI stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$DBI stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $4,204,730 of trading volume.

$DBI Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $DBI:

$DBI insiders have traded $DBI stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DBI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HOUSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC STONE has made 3 purchases buying 750,000 shares for an estimated $4,228,485 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. 1 INVESTMENTS, LLC FUND has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 250,000 shares for an estimated $1,348,586 .

. MARK HALEY (SVP, Controller and PAO) sold 25,787 shares for an estimated $155,624

$DBI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 58 institutional investors add shares of $DBI stock to their portfolio, and 152 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

