$DBI stock is up 17% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$DBI stock has now risen 17% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $6,361,727 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $DBI (you can track the company live on Quiver's $DBI stock page):
$DBI Insider Trading Activity
$DBI insiders have traded $DBI stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DBI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- 1 INVESTMENTS, LLC FUND has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 250,000 shares for an estimated $1,348,586.
- MARY TURNER (EVP;Pres DesignerBrands Canada) sold 24,543 shares for an estimated $72,232
$DBI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 69 institutional investors add shares of $DBI stock to their portfolio, and 84 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NOMURA HOLDINGS INC added 1,897,350 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,925,327
- ARISTOTLE CAPITAL BOSTON, LLC removed 1,578,554 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,761,722
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 1,089,362 shares (-68.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,976,171
- FUND 1 INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 971,788 shares (-74.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,547,026
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 667,349 shares (+1980.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,435,823
- RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC added 616,092 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,248,735
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 539,715 shares (+72.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,969,959
$DBI Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DBI recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $DBI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $3.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jay Sole from UBS set a target price of $3.0 on 06/11/2025
- Dana Telsey from Telsey Advisory Group set a target price of $4.0 on 06/11/2025
