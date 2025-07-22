$DBI stock is up 17% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$DBI stock has now risen 17% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $6,361,727 of trading volume.

$DBI Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $DBI (you can track the company live on Quiver's $DBI stock page ):

$DBI insiders have traded $DBI stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DBI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

1 INVESTMENTS, LLC FUND has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 250,000 shares for an estimated $1,348,586 .

. MARY TURNER (EVP;Pres DesignerBrands Canada) sold 24,543 shares for an estimated $72,232

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$DBI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 69 institutional investors add shares of $DBI stock to their portfolio, and 84 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$DBI Price Targets

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $DBI Data Alerts

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DBI recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $DBI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $3.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Jay Sole from UBS set a target price of $3.0 on 06/11/2025

on 06/11/2025 Dana Telsey from Telsey Advisory Group set a target price of $4.0 on 06/11/2025

You can track data on $DBI on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.