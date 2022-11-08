DBEF Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the DBEF ETF (Symbol: DBEF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $36.29, changing hands as high as $36.45 per share. DBEF shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DBEF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, DBEF's low point in its 52 week range is $33.18 per share, with $40.0092 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.47.
Also see: Funds Holding MORL
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding NCBC
Liberty SiriusXM Gr Past Earnings
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.