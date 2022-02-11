DBEF Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of the DBEF ETF (Symbol: DBEF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $38.31, changing hands as low as $37.89 per share. DBEF shares are currently trading off about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DBEF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DBEF's low point in its 52 week range is $34.44 per share, with $40.0092 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.92.

