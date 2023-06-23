DBEF Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of the DBEF ETF (Symbol: DBEF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $35.18, changing hands as low as $34.43 per share. DBEF shares are currently trading down about 5.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DBEF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DBEF's low point in its 52 week range is $32.16 per share, with $38.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.65.

