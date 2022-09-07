DBC Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the DBC ETF (Symbol: DBC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $25.04, changing hands as low as $24.76 per share. DBC shares are currently trading down about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DBC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DBC's low point in its 52 week range is $19.04 per share, with $30.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.05.

