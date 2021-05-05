DBC, DAPP: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund, which added 7,500,000 units, or a 6.4% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of DBC, in morning trading today Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF is trading flat.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the DAPP ETF, which added 250,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units.

