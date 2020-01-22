DBC Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund ETF (Symbol: DBC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $15.54, changing hands as low as $15.50 per share. Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DBC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DBC's low point in its 52 week range is $14.59 per share, with $16.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.49.

