DBAY Advisors places $1.12 bln possible offer for UK's CareTech

April 4 (Reuters) - Global asset management firm DBAY Advisors said on Monday it has made a 850 million pound ($1.12 billion) possible offer for British social care services company CareTech Holdings CTH.L, trumping a proposal from Sheikh Holdings Group.

DBAY's 750 pence-per-share proposal made on April 1 represents a premium of 5.5% to CareTech's close on Friday and tops the 725 pence-per-share bid made by the UK-based private family office last month.

($1 = 0.7621 pounds)

