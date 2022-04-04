DBAY Advisors places $1.12 bln possible offer for UK's CareTech

Aby Jose Koilparambil Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Global asset management firm DBAY Advisors said on Monday it has made a 850 million pound ($1.12 billion) possible offer for British social care services company CareTech Holdings, trumping a proposal from Sheikh Holdings Group.

DBAY's 750 pence-per-share proposal made on April 1 represents a premium of 5.5% to CareTech's close on Friday and tops the 725 pence-per-share bid made by the UK-based private family office last month.

($1 = 0.7621 pounds)

