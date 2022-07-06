Markets
DBA, STOT: Big ETF Outflows

Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the Invesco DB Agriculture Fund, where 8,500,000 units were destroyed, or a 8.7% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of DBA, in morning trading today Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF is trading flat.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF, which lost 1,020,000 of its units, representing a 36.2% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.

