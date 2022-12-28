DB vs. NABZY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors looking for stocks in the Banks - Foreign sector might want to consider either Deutsche Bank (DB) or National Australia Bank Ltd. (NABZY). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Deutsche Bank and National Australia Bank Ltd. are sporting Zacks Ranks of #1 (Strong Buy) and #2 (Buy), respectively, right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that DB likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than NABZY has recently. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

DB currently has a forward P/E ratio of 6.44, while NABZY has a forward P/E of 12.54. We also note that DB has a PEG ratio of 0.72. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. NABZY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.07.

Another notable valuation metric for DB is its P/B ratio of 0.33. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, NABZY has a P/B of 1.49.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to DB's Value grade of B and NABZY's Value grade of C.

DB stands above NABZY thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that DB is the superior value option right now.

