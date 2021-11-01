DB vs. CM: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors interested in Banks - Foreign stocks are likely familiar with Deutsche Bank (DB) and Canadian Imperial Bank (CM). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Deutsche Bank and Canadian Imperial Bank are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. This means that DB's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

DB currently has a forward P/E ratio of 8.27, while CM has a forward P/E of 10.51. We also note that DB has a PEG ratio of 0.18. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. CM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.95.

Another notable valuation metric for DB is its P/B ratio of 0.34. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, CM has a P/B of 1.65.

Based on these metrics and many more, DB holds a Value grade of B, while CM has a Value grade of C.

DB stands above CM thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that DB is the superior value option right now.

