DB vs. NABZY: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors with an interest in Banks - Foreign stocks have likely encountered both Deutsche Bank (DB) and National Australia Bank Ltd. (NABZY). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Right now, Deutsche Bank is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while National Australia Bank Ltd. has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This means that DB's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

DB currently has a forward P/E ratio of 10.26, while NABZY has a forward P/E of 18.79. We also note that DB has a PEG ratio of 1.11. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. NABZY currently has a PEG ratio of 9.94.

Another notable valuation metric for DB is its P/B ratio of 0.75. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, NABZY has a P/B of 2.22.

These metrics, and several others, help DB earn a Value grade of A, while NABZY has been given a Value grade of D.

DB sticks out from NABZY in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that DB is the better option right now.

