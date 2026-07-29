DB Q2 Earnings Rise Y/Y on Higher Revenues, New Buyback Plan Announced

Deutsche Bank DB reported second-quarter 2026 earnings attributable to its shareholders of €1.64 billion ($1.87 billion), up 10.5% year over year.

This Germany-based lender reported a profit before tax of €2.68 billion ($3.05 billion), up 10.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Increased revenues across all four business segments aided results. However, higher non-interest expenses and provisions for credit losses were headwinds.

Deutsche Bank’s Revenues & Expenses

The bank generated net revenues of €8.48 billion ($9.65 billion), up 8.7% year over year.

Non-interest expenses of €5.34 billion ($6.07 billion) increased 7.7% from the prior-year quarter. The rise reflected higher fixed-pay and performance-related compensation, continued franchise investments, the impact of the announced sale of the Private Bank’s India franchise and the non-recurrence of litigation-related releases in the prior-year quarter.

Provision for credit losses was €460 million ($523.3 million), up 8.7% from the prior-year quarter.

DB’s Segmental Performance

Corporate Bank: Net revenues from the segment were €1.91 billion ($2.17 billion), up 1% year over year. Growth in net interest income and commission and fee income supported results.

Investment Bank: This segment’s net revenues totaled €3.19 billion ($3.62 billion), which increased 18.5% year over year. The upside was driven by record Fixed Income & Currencies revenues and 36% growth in Investment Banking & Capital Markets revenues.

Private Bank: Net revenues of €2.57 billion ($2.92 billion) rose 8.2% year over year. The increase reflected higher deposit and investment product revenues.

Asset Management: Net revenues of €756 million ($860 million) rose 4.3% year over year. A 13% increase in management fees, supported by higher average assets under management, aided results.

Corporate & Other: The segment reported net revenues of €65 million ($73.9 million), down 48% from the prior-year quarter.

Deutsche Bank’s Capital Position

DB’s Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 13.9% as of June 30, 2026, down from 14.2% in the year-ago quarter.

The leverage ratio was 4.5%, down from the year-ago quarter’s 4.7%.

Deutsche Bank’s Share Repurchase Plan

Deutsche Bank has completed the majority of its current €1 billion ($1.14 billion) share repurchase program and received supervisory approval for a second €500 million ($568.8 million) share repurchase program, which is scheduled to be executed in the second half of 2026.

The new program, funded from 2026 net profit and covered by current capital deductions, contributes to the bank's target payout ratio of 60% for 2026.

Our Viewpoint on Deutsche Bank

Broad-based revenue growth and strong momentum in the Investment Bank are expected to support Deutsche Bank’s financial performance. Growth in assets under management and continued inflows in the Private Bank and Asset Management businesses are also encouraging. Further, the planned divestiture of the Private Bank’s India franchise aligns with the bank’s Global Hausbank strategy by sharpening its focus on businesses where it has greater scale and competitive strengths. The transaction is expected to enhance shareholder value upon closing and is scheduled to be completed in the third quarter of 2027, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

Higher compensation costs, ongoing investments and elevated provisions for credit losses are likely to weigh on expenses. Nonetheless, the company’s strong capital position aids sustainable capital distribution moves.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Quote

The company currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Foreign Banks

UBS Group AG UBS reported a second-quarter 2026 net profit attributable to shareholders of $2.80 billion compared with $2.39 billion in the prior-year quarter.

UBS’s results were driven by strong performances in the Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Investment Bank divisions. An increase in total assets and invested assets was also encouraging. However, higher operating expenses acted as a headwind.

Barclays BCS reported second-quarter 2026 net income attributable to ordinary equity holders of £2.26 billion ($3.03 billion), up 36% from the prior-year quarter.

An increase in revenues and a strong balance sheet supported the BCS’s results. However, the company recorded higher operating expenses in the quarter, which, along with an increase in credit impairment charges, hurt the results to some extent.

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