DB to Offload India Retail Unit to Kotak Amid Global Hausbank Push

Deutsche Bank AG DB has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its retail banking, affluent private banking and wealth management business in India to Kotak Mahindra Bank ("Kotak"). The agreement follows earlier reports regarding the proposed transaction and marks another step in DB's Global Hausbank strategy to simplify its portfolio and focus on businesses with stronger long-term growth prospects.

Details of DB's India Business Sale

The business being divested comprises approximately INR29,000 crore ($3.1 billion) in loans, INR16,000 crore ($1.7 billion) in deposits and INR10,500 crore ($1.1 billion) in assets under management (AUM). It serves nearly 150,000 customers through a workforce of around 1,000 employees.

Deutsche Bank and Kotak will work together to ensure continuity of customer service throughout the transition. Approximately 1,000 Deutsche Bank employees are expected to join Kotak upon completion of the transaction, supporting a seamless transfer of customer relationships and business operations.

The transaction is expected to close by September 2027, subject to customary regulatory approvals, including approval from the Competition Commission of India. At closing, the transaction is expected to be accretive to Deutsche Bank’s Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio.

DB Reshapes India Operations Amid Global Hausbank Strategy

The divestiture aligns with DB's broader Global Hausbank strategy, announced in November 2025, which emphasizes simplifying operations, disciplined capital allocation and concentrating investments in businesses with stronger scale and competitive advantages. Under the strategy, the company targets a return on tangible equity (RoTE) of more than 13% by 2028, revenues exceeding €37 billion ($42.9 billion) and a cost-to-income ratio below 60%.

The transaction reinforces management's strategy of reallocating capital toward businesses with greater scale and stronger long-term return potential. The divestiture allows Deutsche Bank to sharpen its business mix while continuing to invest in areas where it has established competitive strengths, while maintaining its presence in India. India remains one of DB's core markets, supported by its Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, DWS asset management business and global business services platform. Following completion, Deutsche Bank will continue to be the largest European bank operating in India, with more than a quarter of its global workforce based in the country.

DB's strategic repositioning has already reshaped its revenue mix. It has steadily reduced its dependence on more volatile businesses while increasing contributions from its Corporate Bank, Private Bank and Asset Management divisions. As of March 31, 2026, these businesses generated 61.5% of total revenues, supported by larger transition financing mandates and continued strength in wealth management and private banking. Management also remains on track to generate revenues of around €33 billion ($38.4 billion) in 2026 through continued momentum in fee income, asset gathering, payments and advisory businesses.

The bank has also continued strengthening its higher-growth businesses in India. In November 2025, DWS agreed to acquire a 40% stake in Nippon Life India AIF Management, expanding its alternatives platform across private credit, listed equities, real estate and venture capital, reinforcing Deutsche Bank's long-term asset management strategy in the country.

DB’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

In the past three months, shares of Deutsche Bank have gained 13.4% compared with the industry’s 14.8% growth.

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Currently, the company carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Divestiture Efforts by Other Financial Firms

In June 2026, Citigroup Inc.'s C subsidiary, Bank Handlowy w Warszawie S.A., operating under the Citi Handlowy brand, announced the completion of the sale of its consumer banking business in Poland to VeloBank S.A. While financially immaterial to the company, the sale provides a modest regulatory capital benefit on a cumulative basis since it was first announced in May 2025.

This marks the final divestiture of the C's international consumer businesses, excluding the largely completed wind-downs and the well-advanced Banamex divestiture. Apart from being a key milestone in Citigroup's streamlining efforts, this allows the company to focus on its core businesses and institutional banking operations.

In the same month, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter, that HSBC Holdings HSBC is in the final stage of reviewing its HSBC Life Singapore business, with Allianz SE emerging as a leading bidder for a potential acquisition. However, the process remains ongoing and no final decision has been made.

As part of its broader simplification strategy, HSBC is scaling back investment banking operations in the United Kingdom, Europe and the United States while increasing its focus on Asia and the Middle East. The review of HSBC Life Singapore is part of this portfolio reshaping and does not signal an exit from Singapore, which remains a key hub for the bank’s Asia wealth management and wholesale banking operations.

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