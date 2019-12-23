DB Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Deutsche Bank AG (Symbol: DB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $7.68, changing hands as low as $7.65 per share. Deutsche Bank AG shares are currently trading off about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DB's low point in its 52 week range is $6.44 per share, with $9.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.67.

