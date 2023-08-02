DB Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Deutsche Bank AG (Symbol: DB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $10.91, changing hands as low as $10.67 per share. Deutsche Bank AG shares are currently trading off about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, DB's low point in its 52 week range is $7.245 per share, with $13.57 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.66.
