US Markets
CMCSA

DAZN rejects SKY bid for content deal in Italy including Serie A -sources

Contributors
Elvira Pollina Reuters
addtiional reporting by Douglas Busvine Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

DAZN has rejected a 1.5 billion euro ($1.83 billion) bid from Italy's top TV player SKY to host the sport streaming app's content, including Serie A matches, on SKY's platforms in Italy for the next three years, two sources close to the matter said on Thursday.

Adds detail, background

MILAN, June 10 (Reuters) - DAZN has rejected a 1.5 billion euro ($1.83 billion) bid from Italy's top TV player SKY CMCSA.O to host the sport streaming app's content, including Serie A matches, on SKY's platforms in Italy for the next three years, two sources close to the matter said on Thursday.

DAZN secured the right to screen all Serie A matches in Italy over the next three seasons for 2.52 billion euros, a deal which includes a distribution agreement with Italy' biggest phone group, Telecom Italia TLIT.MI.

SKY and DAZN have a content-sharing agreement in place in Italy which expires at the end of this month.

DAZN struck a content-sharing deal last month with Sky Deutschland, Comcast's German pay TV arm. The partnership would enable viewers to watch DAZN's coverage of Bundesliga and Champions League soccer via its Sky Q platform while paying a single monthly bill.

Both SKY and DAZN declined to comment.

Bloomberg first reported DAZN had rejected SKY's offer late on Wednesday.

($1 = 0.8216 euros)

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, addtiional reporting by Douglas Busvine, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia)

((elvira.pollina@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CMCSA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular