DAZN ditches SKY's bid for content deal in Italy including Serie A - sources

MILAN, June 10 (Reuters) - DAZN has rejected a 1.5 billion euro ($1.83 billion) bid from Italy's top TV player SKY CMCSA.O to host the sport streaming app content, including Serie A, on SKY's platform in Italy over the next three years, two sources close to the matter said on Thursday.

Bloomberg first reported the news late on Wednesday.

DAZN secured the right to screen all Serie A matches in Italy over the next three seasons for 2.52 billion euro, a deal which includes a distribution agreement with Telecom Italia TLIT.MI.

Both Comcast and DAZN declined to comment.

($1 = 0.8216 euros)

