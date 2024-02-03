News & Insights

HOLI

Dazheng-led consortium sets out financing for Hollysys bid

February 03, 2024 — 01:39 pm EST

Written by Gursimran Kaur for Reuters ->

Updates with details from statement in paragraphs 1-4, adds background in paragraph 5-6

Feb 3 (Reuters) - A consortium led by China's Dazheng Group Acquisition has set out financing for its $29.50-per-share bid for Hollysys Automation Technologies HOLI.F as it battles a rival offer from Hong Kong-based private equity firm Ascendent Capital.

In a statement on Saturday, the Dazheng consortium - which also includes TFI Asset Management - said it had secured a debt commitment letter for $1.5 billion from an unnamed China headquartered bank's Hong Kong branch.

It had also secured equity commitments totaling $800 million from Dazheng Group and TFI Asset Management, it said.

The consortium has urged shareholders of Hollysys, an automation control system provider, to vote against Ascendent Capital's offer ahead of a shareholders' meeting in the coming week, the statement added.

Ascendent had agreed last year that it will acquire outstanding Hollysys shares at $26.5 each in a deal valued at around $1.66 billion.

Last month, Hollysys said a special company committee - set up to consider the offers - had concerns over the equity financing by Dazheng and its ability to close a transaction, citing changes in the equity consortium structure and Dazheng's proposed yuan-denominated escrow account.

(Reporting by Gursimran Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by David Holmes)

((GursimranKaur.Mehar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HOLI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.