In Days, Coca-Cola Announces Its Next Dividend Increase: What Can Investors Expect?

Key Points

Coca-Cola has raised its dividend for 63 years, and is widely expected to announce a 64th increase later this month.

In recent years, the company's dividend increases have barely kept up with inflation.

Improved earnings, operating margins, and share buybacks could pave the way for the biggest increase since 2007.

10 stocks we like better than Coca-Cola ›

Soft drink giant Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) is among a rare group of companies that have raised their dividends for at least 50 consecutive years. A half-century of consistent dividend growth is a feat that only the best-run, most resilient companies can manage. Among the over 50,000 publicly traded companies globally, just 56 had earned the Dividend King crown as of December 2025.

In Coca-Cola's case, the streak has continued for 63 years. While management doesn't offer guidance on dividend growth, I see signs that the company could announce a substantial hike, perhaps in the double digits. For context, the last time Coca-Cola raised its dividend by over 10% was in 2007.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Why Coca-Cola's dividend growth could roar back

For the last decade, Coca-Cola's average dividend growth was 3.94% a year. While that generally kept ahead of inflation, it still wasn't much to write home about.

Year Coca-Cola Dividend Hike Inflation Rate 2021 2.4% 4.7% 2022 4.8% 8% 2023 4.5% 4.1% 2024 5.4% 2.9% 2025 6.2% 2.7%

But Coca-Cola's dividend growth wasn't always so tepid. Take a look at how fast its dividend grew from 1994, the year Warren Buffett finished adding to Berkshire Hathaway's 400-million-share position, through the next four years.

Year Coca-Cola Dividend Hike Inflation Rate 1994 14.7% 2.6% 1995 12.8% 2.8% 1996 13.6% 2.9% 1997 12% 2.3% 1998 7.1% 1.6%

In those five years, Coca-Cola's payouts rose 76%, leaving the cumulative inflation rate of 12.8% in the dust. Compare that with the cumulative dividend growth of 25.5% for Coca-Cola since 2021, which barely keeps up with the 24.3% inflation seen in that time frame, and you can see how much momentum this company's dividend growth has lost.

Still, there are reasons to think Coca-Cola's once-vaunted dividend could get its mojo back soon.

First, earnings are soaring. The company reported adjusted quarterly earnings growth of 29.8% in its most recent earnings report, compared to just 5% adjusted earnings growth a year ago in Q3 2024.

Second, Coca-Cola's operating margin has ballooned to 32%, from 21.2% a year prior. That's meaningful because it means the company is keeping a far higher percentage of revenue as operating profit (revenue minus the cost of goods sold and operating expenses). This frees up much more cash for mergers, acquisitions, share buybacks, or dividends.

Thirdly, management has repurchased nearly $1 billion in shares over the last year, as you can see below.

Share buybacks make dividend growth easier by reducing the outstanding share count on which dividends must be paid. Management's decision to spend almost $1 billion on buybacks could reduce share count by around 14 million shares. That, combined with soaring earnings and stronger operating margins, makes it very possible that Coca-Cola could send a powerful message when it announces its (anticipated) 64th dividend increase in just a few days' time.

Should you buy stock in Coca-Cola right now?

Before you buy stock in Coca-Cola, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Coca-Cola wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $446,319!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,137,827!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 932% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 3, 2026.

William Dahl has positions in Coca-Cola. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.