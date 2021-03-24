Days after review, market rout forces Bank of Japan to buy more ETFs

By Leika Kihara

TOKYO, March 24 (Reuters) - A slump in Tokyo share prices forced the Bank of Japan to buy $644 million in exchange-traded funds (ETF) on Wednesday, more than when it last stepped into the market, underscoring the challenge of dialling back its massive asset-buying programme.

The move comes as BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, speaking in parliament, stressed the bank's readiness to keep buying ETFs as needed.

"We have absolutely no plan to unload our ETF holdings. If we were to do so in the future, we must decide on guidelines at a policy-setting meeting," he said on Wednesday.

The BOJ has come under pressure to dial back its massive ETF purchases, which had helped keep a floor on stock prices but more recently drew criticism for distorting market pricing.

In a review of its policy tools announced on Friday, the BOJ removed a pledge to buy ETFs at a set annual pace and from April decided to step in only when markets face turbulence.

Japanese share prices have been wobbly since then on renewed concerns about COVID-19 lockdowns in Europe, testing the BOJ's resolve in starting to taper its huge asset purchases.

The BOJ bought 70.1 billion yen ($644 million) of ETFs on Wednesday, central bank data showed. That was higher than the 50.1 billion yen the BOJ purchased when it last stepped into the market on Monday.

In total, the BOJ has bought 220.4 billion yen worth of ETFs so far in March, up from 50.1 billion yen last month.

Japan's Nikkei 225 Index .N225 slumped 2.04% on Wednesday, while the broader Topix index .TOPX fell 2.18% to post its biggest daily percentage decline since Feb. 26.

Some lawmakers and former central bankers have urged the BOJ to come up with a long-term plan to sell its huge holdings to shield the central bank's balance sheet from market risk, a move Kuroda has consistently brushed aside as premature.

($1 = 108.6200 yen)

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

