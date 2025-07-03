Daymond John: Why Buffett, Zuckerberg and Cuban Still ‘Go Hard’ — and You Should, Too

Many people go to work, but only the hungry actually grind — at least according to wealthy “Shark Tank” host Daymond John. In an Instagram post, he explained why even Warren Buffett, Mark Zuckerberg and Mark Cuban continue to “go hard” at work each day. Below we dive into why you should “go hard,” too.

Hard Work Produces Real Success

The billionaires noted above still get up and go to work each day, which is what “real success” looks like, he said. If you roll up your sleeves and truly work hard each day, you’re on the right path.

This isn’t the first time John has written about the importance of going an extra mile — or 10 — at work.

He wrote in a LinkedIn post, that basically said in today’s world, you must put in double the effort to hold on to what belongs to you.

Of course, none of this is surprising, considering John is the author of the book “Rise and Grind: Outperform, Outwork and Outhustle Your Way to a More Successful and Rewarding Life.”

While writing the book, John interviewed a variety of successful people to learn about their daily routines, he told CNBC Make It. His findings revealed a key takeaway — the importance of taking time for uninterrupted thought.

It might sound simple, but in the hustle of a busy day, you might not have a moment to be alone with your thoughts. Finding a few minutes for deep thinking could make a profound difference in your life.

Prioritizing Work-Life Balance

Clearly, John believes in the importance of working hard. However, he doesn’t advocate for all work and no play.

In another Instagram post, he wrote that it can be difficult to say no to new opportunities. Of course, failing to do so can lead to spreading yourself too thin, which he acknowledged is something he’s guilty of doing on occasion.

When this happens, he asks himself a series of questions to align his priorities. This includes determining what’s important to his long-term vision, what he’s doing for others just to be nice or fueled by guilt, what he’s spending time on that isn’t working and what brings him substantial joy.

Taking the time to answer these questions — i.e., spending time thinking to himself, as noted above — helps him remove distractions and refocus on the goals most important to him, he wrote.

When you’re able to concentrate on what’s most important to you and enjoy a healthy work-life balance, you can go so hard, you’ll become a force to be reckoned with.

