Dayforce price target raised to $95 from $82 at Needham

Needham analyst Scott Berg raised the firm’s price target on Dayforce (DAY) to $95 from $82 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm is more positive on the company after its Analyst Day presentation that highlighted its path to $5B in revenue and a $1B / 20% free cash flow margin, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Increased adoption of higher margin solutions should also drive gross margin improvement, Needham added.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on DAY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.