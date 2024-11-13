News & Insights

Dayforce price target raised to $95 from $82 at Needham

November 13, 2024 — 10:30 am EST

Needham analyst Scott Berg raised the firm’s price target on Dayforce (DAY) to $95 from $82 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm is more positive on the company after its Analyst Day presentation that highlighted its path to $5B in revenue and a $1B / 20% free cash flow margin, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Increased adoption of higher margin solutions should also drive gross margin improvement, Needham added.

Read More on DAY:

