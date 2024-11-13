Dayforce price target raised to $90 from $80 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Daniel Jester raised the firm’s price target on Dayforce (DAY) to $90 from $80 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The strength of the company’s product, maturing partner ecosystem, modest sales investments, and increased focus on cost leverage and cash generation are supportive to the Dayforce story, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

