Dayforce price target raised to $84 from $80 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Dayforce (DAY) to $84 from $80 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. With software “back in favor again,” valuation levels have now caught up to historical averages, the analyst tells investors in a research note. However, the firm says there could be further upside as estimates have not moved higher yet and as base valuations shift out another year to 2026.
