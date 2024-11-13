Dayforce price target raised to $80 from $70 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow raised the firm’s price target on Dayforce (DAY) to $80 from $70 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm thinks investor confidence in Dayforce’ long-term story will likely increase post the analyst day. The drivers of future revenue growth are clear, and the 13%-15% growth target seems achievable, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
