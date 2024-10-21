Dayforce launches ‘Do the work you’re meant to do’ campaign

Dayforce (DAY)vannounced the launch of its mass brand advertising campaign, ‘Do the work you’re meant to do.’ Brought to life through television and out-of-home displays across the U.S., the campaign encourages viewers to harness simplicity at scale in their HR operations to achieve greater purpose and meaning within their work lives. This campaign falls on the heels of the company’s announcement to unite its global brand as Dayforce. With a focus on helping organizations realize the full potential of their people, Dayforce continues to set a new standard for the HCM industry and help deliver quantifiable value to customers.

