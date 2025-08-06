Dayforce, Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Dayforce, Inc. (DAY):

Earnings: $21.3 million in Q2 vs. -$1.8 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.13 in Q2 vs. -$0.01 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Dayforce, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $98.2 million or $0.61 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.53 per share Revenue: $464.7 million in Q2 vs. $423.3 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $476 - $486 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $1,935 - $1,955 Mln

