DAYFORCE Earnings Results: $DAY Reports Quarterly Earnings

February 05, 2025 — 07:31 am EST

DAYFORCE ($DAY) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported earnings of $0.60 per share, beating estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The company also reported revenue of $465,200,000, beating estimates of $459,634,365 by $5,565,635.

DAYFORCE Insider Trading Activity

DAYFORCE insiders have traded $DAY stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DAY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • DAVID D OSSIP (Chairman and CEO) sold 858,697 shares for an estimated $68,309,346
  • STEPHEN H. HOLDRIDGE (President, COO) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 12,000 shares for an estimated $831,320.
  • JEFFREY SCOTT JACOBS (Head of Acct & Fin Reporting) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,019 shares for an estimated $63,720.

DAYFORCE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 185 institutional investors add shares of DAYFORCE stock to their portfolio, and 186 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

