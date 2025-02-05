DAYFORCE Earnings Results: $DAY Reports Quarterly Earnings

DAYFORCE ($DAY) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported earnings of $0.60 per share, beating estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The company also reported revenue of $465,200,000, beating estimates of $459,634,365 by $5,565,635.
DAYFORCE Insider Trading Activity
DAYFORCE insiders have traded $DAY stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DAY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID D OSSIP (Chairman and CEO) sold 858,697 shares for an estimated $68,309,346
- STEPHEN H. HOLDRIDGE (President, COO) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 12,000 shares for an estimated $831,320.
- JEFFREY SCOTT JACOBS (Head of Acct & Fin Reporting) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,019 shares for an estimated $63,720.
DAYFORCE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 185 institutional investors add shares of DAYFORCE stock to their portfolio, and 186 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DRAGONEER INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC added 3,722,630 shares (+95.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $228,011,087
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 2,552,161 shares (-89.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $156,319,861
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 1,317,141 shares (-7.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $80,674,886
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 1,215,053 shares (+9.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $74,421,996
- CONTOUR ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,187,290 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $72,721,512
- THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS added 1,100,100 shares (+17267.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $67,381,125
- CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC. removed 1,000,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $61,250,000
