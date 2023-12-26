DayDayCook To Acquire Yai's Thai In A Cash, Stock Deal

(RTTNews) - Food consumer brand DDC Enterprise Limited (DDC) or DayDayCook, Tuesday said that it has agreed to acquire Ready-To-Eat Thai food brand, Yai's Thai, in a cash and stock deal.

DDC said that the acquisition will help to expand its presence among key food retailers.

Yai's Thai expects revenue of $8 million to $10 million for fiscal year 2023. It expects continued growth in 2024.

Currently, DDC's stock is falling 0.42%, to $4.73 on the New York Stock Exchange.

