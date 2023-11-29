Dayamitra Telekomunikasi acquires telco towers worth $113 mln

Adds Mitratel CEO quote in paragraph 4, details

JAKARTA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Dayamitra Telekomunikasi, the telecommunications infrastructure unit of Indonesia's biggest firm in the sector Telkom Indonesia, has acquired 803 towers worth 1.75 trillion rupiah ($113.01 million), the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The firm, known as Mitratel, said the acquisition is in line with their mission to provide more connectivity outside the country's most populated island, Java, as demand for internet use rises in other regions of Indonesia, which is made up of thousands of islands.

Mitratel acquired the telco towers, 70% of which are located outside Java island, from local telco firm PT Gametraco Tunggal.

"Expanding market share outside Java has become a strategic agenda for a number of telecommunication operators. This expansion is in line with the increasing need for internet in various regions along with even distribution of economic growth," Mitratel president director Theodorus Ardi Hartoko said in the statement.

With the latest acqusition, Mitratel currently owns around 38,000 telco towers across Indonesia, the company said.

The deal come after Mitratel agreed in February on a sale and lease deal involving 1,630 telecom sites with Indonesia's Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison ISAT.JK worth a total of 1.79 trillion rupiah.

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

