BioTech
DAWN

Day One To Present New OJEMDA Data At The 2025 Society For Neuro-Oncology Annual Meeting

November 11, 2025 — 07:11 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Day One Biopharmaceuticals (DAWN) is set to present new follow-up data from its registrational FIREFLY-1 trial of OJEMDA (tovorafenib) at the 30th Annual Meeting & Education Day of the Society for Neuro-Oncology on November 23, 2025.

OJEMDA received accelerated FDA approval last April for the treatment of patients 6 months of age and older with relapsed or refractory pediatric low-grade glioma (pLGG) harboring a BRAF fusion or rearrangement, or BRAF V600 mutation.

The data to be presented will include results with more than 36-months follow up from the pivotal Phase 2 FIREFLY-1 trial evaluating OJEMDA (Tovorafenib) as once-weekly oral monotherapy in patients aged 6 months to 25 years with relapsed or progressive pediatric Low-Grade Glioma (pLGG) harboring a known activating BRAF alteration.

OJEMDA has been a key revenue driver for Day One. During the third quarter of 2025, the drug generated $38.5 million in net product revenue, marking a 15% increase from the previous quarter.

For full year 2025, OJEMDA is expected to generate net product revenue between $145 million and $150 million.

DAWN has traded in the range of $5.64 to $15.91 over the past year. The stock closed yesterday's trading at $10.16, up 4.42%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DAWN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.