Day One To Present New OJEMDA Data At The 2025 Society For Neuro-Oncology Annual Meeting

(RTTNews) - Day One Biopharmaceuticals (DAWN) is set to present new follow-up data from its registrational FIREFLY-1 trial of OJEMDA (tovorafenib) at the 30th Annual Meeting & Education Day of the Society for Neuro-Oncology on November 23, 2025.

OJEMDA received accelerated FDA approval last April for the treatment of patients 6 months of age and older with relapsed or refractory pediatric low-grade glioma (pLGG) harboring a BRAF fusion or rearrangement, or BRAF V600 mutation.

The data to be presented will include results with more than 36-months follow up from the pivotal Phase 2 FIREFLY-1 trial evaluating OJEMDA (Tovorafenib) as once-weekly oral monotherapy in patients aged 6 months to 25 years with relapsed or progressive pediatric Low-Grade Glioma (pLGG) harboring a known activating BRAF alteration.

OJEMDA has been a key revenue driver for Day One. During the third quarter of 2025, the drug generated $38.5 million in net product revenue, marking a 15% increase from the previous quarter.

For full year 2025, OJEMDA is expected to generate net product revenue between $145 million and $150 million.

DAWN has traded in the range of $5.64 to $15.91 over the past year. The stock closed yesterday's trading at $10.16, up 4.42%.

