Day One Pharma Preliminary 2025 OJEMDA Revenue Up 172% YoY; Sets 2026 U.S. Guidance At $225M-$250M

(RTTNews) - Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) announced preliminary unaudited 2025 OJEMDA net product revenue, year-end cash and investments, and provided 2026 guidance ahead of its scheduled presentation at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

OJEMDA delivered strong commercial momentum in 2025, generating about $52.8 million in net product revenue for the fourth quarter and $155.4 million for the full year. This represented ~37% sequential growth compared to the third quarter and ~172% year-over-year growth versus 2024, driven by rising patient demand and increasing prescription volumes, which reached 1,394 in the fourth quarter. Building on this trajectory, Day One projects 2026 U.S. OJEMDA net product revenue between $225 million and $250 million, reflecting 53% growth at the midpoint.

The company's priorities for 2026 center on sustaining OJEMDA's adoption as the standard of care in second-line pediatric low-grade glioma by enhancing persistency and driving new patient starts, while also expanding the commercial opportunity globally through its partner.

Day One expects to complete enrollment in the pivotal Phase 3 FIREFLY-2 trial in first-line pLGG during the first half of 2026, positioning the program for a mid-2027 data readout and potential approval in 2028.

Beyond OJEMDA, Day One continues to advance its pipeline. The Emi-Le program is on track to deliver Phase 1 clinical data by mid-2026 and progress toward registration. In addition, initial data from the Phase 1a trial of DAY301, a PTK7-targeted antibody drug conjugate, is anticipated in the second half of 2026.

As of December 31, 2025, prior to the acquisition of Mersana, Day One reported about $441.1 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments. These figures, along with net product revenue results, remain preliminary and subject to adjustment pending the company's full financial report for the fourth quarter and full year 2025, expected in February 2026.

Shares of DAWN closed at $8.94 on January 9 at 4:00 PM EST, down $0.31 or 3.35% from the prior session. However, in overnight trading at 11:13 PM EST, the shares rebounded sharply to $10.35, representing a gain of $1.41 or 15.77%.

