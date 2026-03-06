Markets
DAWN

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Surges 65% Over Acquisition Deal With Servier

March 06, 2026 — 09:58 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (DAWN) are surging about 65 percent on Friday morning trading after Servier, an independent international pharmaceutical group, agreed to acquire the company for $21.50 per share in cash.

The company's shares are currently trading at $21.15 on the Nasdaq, up 65.49 percent. The stock opened at $21.12 and has climbed as high as $21.19 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $5.64 to $21.19.

Day One expects the acquisition to represent a unique opportunity to extend the reach of its science and its lead program in pediatric low-grade glioma. The deal is estimated to be completed in the second quarter of 2026.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DAWN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.