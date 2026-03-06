Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Surges 65% Over Acquisition Deal With Servier

(RTTNews) - Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (DAWN) are surging about 65 percent on Friday morning trading after Servier, an independent international pharmaceutical group, agreed to acquire the company for $21.50 per share in cash.

The company's shares are currently trading at $21.15 on the Nasdaq, up 65.49 percent. The stock opened at $21.12 and has climbed as high as $21.19 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $5.64 to $21.19.

Day One expects the acquisition to represent a unique opportunity to extend the reach of its science and its lead program in pediatric low-grade glioma. The deal is estimated to be completed in the second quarter of 2026.

