Day One Biopharmaceuticals Reports Strong Q3 Growth

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. ( (DAWN) ) has realeased its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. presented to its investors.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., based in Brisbane, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing targeted therapies for life-threatening diseases, particularly in pediatric oncology.

In its third-quarter 2024 financial report, Day One Biopharmaceuticals highlighted significant achievements, including strong growth in its flagship product, OJEMDA, and strategic partnerships aimed at expanding its global presence.

The company reported a net product revenue of $20.1 million from OJEMDA, marking a 145% increase over the previous quarter. Additionally, Day One’s license revenue amounted to $73.7 million from an exclusive licensing deal with Ipsen for ex-U.S. rights to tovorafenib. Research and development expenses increased slightly to $33.6 million, primarily due to clinical trials and employee costs, while SG&A expenses rose to $29.0 million, reflecting costs associated with the commercial launch of OJEMDA. The company achieved a net income of $37.0 million for the quarter, a significant turnaround from a $46.2 million loss in the same quarter last year.

The company also announced plans to dose the first patient in a Phase 1a/b clinical trial for DAY301 by early 2025 and provided updates on its ongoing pivotal trials. Day One’s cash position remains robust, with $558.4 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments as of the end of September.

Looking forward, Day One Biopharmaceuticals aims to continue driving growth by advancing its clinical programs and expanding its pipeline, with a focus on enhancing patient outcomes in pediatric cancer therapies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.