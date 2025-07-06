DAY ONE BIOPHARMACEUTICALS Earnings Preview: Recent $DAWN Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

DAY ONE BIOPHARMACEUTICALS ($DAWN) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 8th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $36,644,907 and earnings of -$0.36 per share.

DAY ONE BIOPHARMACEUTICALS Insider Trading Activity

DAY ONE BIOPHARMACEUTICALS insiders have traded $DAWN stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DAWN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEREMY BENDER (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 26,012 shares for an estimated $231,515 .

. ADAM DUBOW (GENERAL COUNSEL) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,198 shares for an estimated $84,066 .

. CHARLES N II YORK (COO, CFO AND SECRETARY) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,652 shares for an estimated $79,074 .

. LAUREN MERENDINO (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 3,927 shares for an estimated $24,574

DAY ONE BIOPHARMACEUTICALS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 106 institutional investors add shares of DAY ONE BIOPHARMACEUTICALS stock to their portfolio, and 65 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

