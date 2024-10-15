Day One Biopharmaceuticals Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for DAWN

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: DAWN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $14.58, changing hands as high as $14.83 per share. Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DAWN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DAWN's low point in its 52 week range is $9.67 per share, with $18.0699 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.83.

