News & Insights

Markets
DAWN

Day One Biopharma Gets FDA Priority Review On NDA For Tovorafenib - Quick Facts

October 30, 2023 — 08:56 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Day One Biopharmaceuticals (DAWN) announced the FDA accepted its New Drug Application for tovorafenib as a monotherapy in relapsed or progressive pediatric low-grade glioma. The FDA has granted priority review and assigned a PDUFA target action date of April 30, 2024. The company noted that the FDA is not currently planning to hold an advisory committee meeting to discuss the application.

The NDA is based on results from the open-label, Phase 2 trial evaluating tovorafenib as a once-weekly monotherapy in patients aged 6 months to 25 years with relapsed or progressive pediatric low-grade glioma.

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals are up 8% in pre-market trade on Monday.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DAWN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.