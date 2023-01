(RTTNews) - Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (DAWN) shares are progressing more than 12 percent on Monday morning trade after announcing positive data from pivotal phase 2 firefly-1 trial with Tovorafenib in progressive pediatric low-grade Glioma.

Currently, shares are at $23.99, up 12.42 percent from the previous close of $21.34 on a volume of 1,589,990.

