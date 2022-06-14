Markets
Day One Biopharma Gains On $125 Mln Public Offering

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (DAWN) shares climbing more than 5percent on Tuesday morning trade after the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company announced the commencement of an underwritten public offering of $125.0 million of its common stock.

Currently, shares are at $15.65, up 5 percent from the previous close of $14.96 on a volume of 8,357,639.

